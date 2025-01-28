Russian school textbooks to be adapted to standards of Kyrgyzstan

Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva met with Russian Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov. The parties discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation in the educational sphere.

Particular attention was paid to supporting Eurasian Lyceum schools. The colleagues agreed to finance specialized classes and provide them with modern textbooks, which will improve the quality of education.

The issue of education of children of migrants from Kyrgyzstan in Russia was also raised.

«The obstacles to school enrollment for children without registration or residence permits were discussed, as well as the difficulties associated with mandatory testing of the knowledge of the Russian language. To solve the problem, it was proposed to create online Russian language courses in cooperation with the Bashkir Pedagogical University,» the ministry reported.

The ministries intend to create a working group to adapt textbooks from the Russian publishing house Prosveshchenie to the educational standards of Kyrgyzstan.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva also visited Moscow school No. 1502 «Energiya» and its engineering building «Gamma», where she studied approaches to pre-profile training of schoolchildren. This experience is planned to be applied in educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan.