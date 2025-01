Barcelona youth team defeated the national football team of Kyrgyzstan (U20). The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported on social media.

The match ended with a score 4:0.

Earlier, the President of the Kyrgyz Football Union Kamchybek Tashiev came to support the athletes of the national football team (U20). The captain of the team from Kyrgyzstan is his son, Emir-Khan Kydyrshaev.

The national team was training in Alicante in preparation for the final stage of the Asian Cup, which will start in February in China.