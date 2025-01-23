No one followed her - Sadyr Japarov about Abdirasulova's departure from country

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov commented on the departure abroad of human rights activist Aziza Abdirasulova in an interview with Kabar news agency.

Human rights activist Tursunbek Akun addressed the head of state in an open letter, in which he said that Aziza Abdirasulova was forced to leave the country because she was followed by unknown people.

Sadyr Japarov stated that no one was following her.

«If such a statement had been made 10-15 years ago, it could have been believed. In the current era of technology, suspicious stalkers or cars can at least be filmed on a smartphone and this evidence can be openly presented to the relevant authorities or made public through social media,» he said.

According to the president, this is nothing but politicization of the issue and only those who create this «noise» themselves believe it.

No one will touch Aziza aiym. Nothing will happen to her. One day she will come back and walk freely on the streets. Then she herself will be ashamed. Let her come back without any politicization. Sadyr Japarov

The head of state assured that human rights are respected in Kyrgyzstan. To emphasize this is one of the main priorities of the state policy. But he would like some human rights activists to keep within the bounds of moral norms when defending human rights.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the republic is a democracy, and he also has the right to speak openly. He only noted at the kurultai that they receive large sums of money from donors, provide false reports and mislead them.

«For example: if a police officer dies at the hands of a brutal criminal while performing his official duties and the guilt of the criminal is proven, how justified is it to hide behind «human rights» and defend him? Of course, according to international norms, their rights should also be protected. But defending an obvious criminal is tantamount to his acquittal. And then, when they participate in court hearings, they declare that they are protecting human rights, including this in their reports. We would be glad if they protected the rights of ordinary citizens. Even if we cannot support them financially, we would support them morally,» the head of state said.

He noted that he always repeats that human rights are respected in Kyrgyzstan, there is freedom of speech. Say what you want.

«I repeat again: the relevant government agencies fight illegal actions. If something escapes their attention, journalists and human rights activists have to report it with evidence. Let them help in the fight against corruption. There are no restrictions on this. On the contrary, it will help us. Citizens have every right to reasonable criticism,» Sadyr Japarov said, adding that the only thing to avoid is slander, lies and sweeping accusations without evidence.