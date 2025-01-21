16:41
USD 87.45
EUR 90.16
RUB 0.85
English

Kyrgyzstan adds 182.5 tons of gold reserves to state balance in 2024

Additional 182.5 tons of gold reserves were added to Kyrgyzstan’s state balance in 2024, Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision Meder Mashiev reported during a meeting of the Committee on Fuel and Energy Complex, Subsoil Use, and Industrial Policy of Parliament.

According to the minister, the State Commission on Mineral Reserves added a total of 1,016 tons of gold deposits to the state balance.

The minister informed that not all gold deposits have been licensed, and there are still many free deposits.
link: https://24.kg/english/317450/
views: 117
Print
Related
National Bank's assets in gold reach 127.4 billion soms at year-end 2023
Kyrgyzstan's gold reserves exceeded 50 tons - Akylbek Japarov
National Bank's assets in gold estimated at 97.5 billion soms
Non-monetary gold, gold reserves in National Bank amount to 159.1 billion soms
Gold reserves of Kyrgyzstan amount to 16.7 tons
Gold reserves in Kyrgyzstan estimated at 856 tons
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has 24.8 tons of gold in reserves
Value of gold reserves of National Bank decreases by 7.6 billion soms
Share of gold in gold and forex reserves of Kyrgyzstan growing
Gold reserve of Kyrgyzstan grows by 110 kilograms for 2 months
Popular
Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products
HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia
Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January
Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list
21 January, Tuesday
16:29
Status of specially protected area granted to Enver Gareyev Botanical Garden Status of specially protected area granted to Enver Gar...
16:17
Mining companies contribute 41.7 billion soms to budget in 2024
15:58
Kyrgyzstan adds 182.5 tons of gold reserves to state balance in 2024
15:45
No citizens of Kyrgyzstan injured in fire at Turkish ski hotel
15:35
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts another intervention