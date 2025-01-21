Kyrgyzstan adds 182.5 tons of gold reserves to state balance in 2024

Additional 182.5 tons of gold reserves were added to Kyrgyzstan’s state balance in 2024, Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision Meder Mashiev reported during a meeting of the Committee on Fuel and Energy Complex, Subsoil Use, and Industrial Policy of Parliament.

According to the minister, the State Commission on Mineral Reserves added a total of 1,016 tons of gold deposits to the state balance.

The minister informed that not all gold deposits have been licensed, and there are still many free deposits.