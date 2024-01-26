National Bank's assets in gold reach 127.4 billion soms at year-end 2023

The National Bank’s assets in gold were estimated at 127,413.6 billion soms at year-end 2023. The website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

For two months the figure increased by 348.9 million soms. In 2022, the level of assets in gold was 1.5 times less.

In addition, non-monetary gold and gold reserves at the National Bank are estimated at 127,985.5 billion soms. For two months they decreased by 8,971.1 billion soms. Compared to 2022, the figure decreased by 5.9 billion soms.