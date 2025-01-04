17:05
USD 87.00
EUR 90.63
RUB 0.79
English

Seismologists record earthquakes in Chui and Jalal-Abad regions

Seismologists recorded earthquakes in Chui and Jalal-Abad regions today, January 4 at 10.04 a.m. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was recorded in Jalal-Abad region. It was felt in Koso-Terek village, Bazar-Korgon district with a magnitude of 3.5, in Kyzyl-Unkur, Dzhaz-Kechuu, Ak-Bulak villages with a magnitude of 3, in Arslanbap village — magnitude 2.5.

An earthquake of magnitude 3 was registered in Chui region. It was felt in Sokuluk and Alamedin districts. In Kashka-Suu and Tosh-Bulak villages, the intensity of tremors was up to magnitude 2.5. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or damage.
link: https://24.kg/english/316034/
views: 91
Print
Related
Earthquake registered in southern Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in Osh and Batken regions
Earthquake hits Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in Batken and Talas regions
Earthquake hits Batken region early in the morning
Earthquake registered in Issyk-Kul region
Earthquake of magnitude 5 registered on Kyrgyz-Chinese border
Earthquake hits two regions of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan
Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal at World Jiu-Jitsu Championship Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal at World Jiu-Jitsu Championship
New Year's food fair held in Bishkek New Year's food fair held in Bishkek
Suspect in large-scale fraud detained while trying to cross border of Kazakhstan Suspect in large-scale fraud detained while trying to cross border of Kazakhstan
4 January, Saturday
16:38
Solar panels to be installed on 161 hectares in Kemin district Solar panels to be installed on 161 hectares in Kemin d...
16:33
Seismologists record earthquakes in Chui and Jalal-Abad regions
14:58
54 social facilities built and reconstructed in Chui region in 2024
12:59
Construction of Wildberries logistics center in Kyrgyzstan to begin in 2025
12:56
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir exceeds last year's level