Seismologists record earthquakes in Chui and Jalal-Abad regions

Seismologists recorded earthquakes in Chui and Jalal-Abad regions today, January 4 at 10.04 a.m. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was recorded in Jalal-Abad region. It was felt in Koso-Terek village, Bazar-Korgon district with a magnitude of 3.5, in Kyzyl-Unkur, Dzhaz-Kechuu, Ak-Bulak villages with a magnitude of 3, in Arslanbap village — magnitude 2.5.

An earthquake of magnitude 3 was registered in Chui region. It was felt in Sokuluk and Alamedin districts. In Kashka-Suu and Tosh-Bulak villages, the intensity of tremors was up to magnitude 2.5. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or damage.