54 social facilities built and reconstructed in Chui region in 2024

At least 54 built and reconstructed social facilities were commissioned in Chui region in 2024. The Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in the region Kanat Dzhumagaziev said in an interview with Ala-Too 24.

According to him, these are 3 schools, 9 kindergartens, 21 healthcare facilities, 19 sports facilities and two social towns.

According to Kanat Dzhumagaziev, 1,086 billion soms were spent on this.

He also told that 1,224 billion soms were spent on paving 132.8 kilometers of roads in the region in 2024.

About 284 million soms were spent on providing residents of Chui region with clean water. 17 clean water projects will be implemented in 2025, which will require 1,801 billion soms.
