Plane crash in Aktau: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Tokayev

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov expressed condolences to the head of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev over the crash of an Azerbaijani passenger plane. The press service of the head of state reported.

«With great pain in my heart, I learned about the tragic crash of the Azerbaijani passenger plane in Kazakhstan, which resulted in numerous casualties.

On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in this tragedy. I share the pain and bitterness of this irreparable loss,» the telegram says.