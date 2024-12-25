27-year-old man detained in Bishkek on suspicion of extortion

Law enforcement officers detained a 27-year-old man on suspicion of extortion in Bishkek. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district reported.

A guy contacted the police, who said that on December 17, at the intersection of Zhibek Zholu Avenue and Turusbekov Street, he was beaten by a stranger, who is demanding money from him to this day.

Law enforcement officers opened a case under the article «Extortion» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The 27-year-old man was detained during another meeting between the applicant and the offender. He was taken to the investigative service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district.

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of tracking using an electronic bracelet.