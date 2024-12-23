17:24
Transport tax should be abolished, Tax Service Chairman believes

MP Marlen Mamataliev asked the opinion of the new Chairman of the Tax Service Almambet Shykmamatov on the introduction of fees on certain types of fuel and lubricants at a meeting of the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament.

«There is a transport tax. In your opinion, isn’t this double taxation?» the MP asked.

Almambet Shykmamatov replied that the transport tax was introduced in order to direct this money to road repairs, but the funds go to local budgets and akimiats direct them to other needs. The fee from fuel and lubricants will go to the road fund, and this money will definitely be used for road repairs and construction. In order to avoid double taxation, the transport tax should be abolished. This is my personal opinion," the head of the State Tax Service said.
