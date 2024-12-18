China invests $221 million in Kyrgyzstan for nine months

During Kyrgyzstan — China Consultative Meeting, Deputy Director of the National Investment Agency Damirbek Bikulov told how much China has invested in 2024. The agency reported.

During the first nine months of 2024, the volume of direct Chinese investment in Kyrgyzstan amounted to $221.5 million.

«It is also important to note that China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will become the shortest route to the world market, linking the East and West through China-Western Asia-Europe route, passing through the Kyrgyz Republic. This will change the structure of the Eurasian transport network and in the future will symbolize the revival of the Great Silk Road,» Damirbek Bikulov said.

In turn, Chinese entrepreneurs expressed interest in the investment opportunities of Kyrgyzstan and confirmed their intention to strengthen bilateral relations and increase the level of interaction between the two countries.