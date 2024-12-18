11:25
USD 87.00
EUR 91.26
RUB 0.84
English

China invests $221 million in Kyrgyzstan for nine months

During Kyrgyzstan — China Consultative Meeting, Deputy Director of the National Investment Agency Damirbek Bikulov told how much China has invested in 2024. The agency reported.

During the first nine months of 2024, the volume of direct Chinese investment in Kyrgyzstan amounted to $221.5 million.

«It is also important to note that China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will become the shortest route to the world market, linking the East and West through China-Western Asia-Europe route, passing through the Kyrgyz Republic. This will change the structure of the Eurasian transport network and in the future will symbolize the revival of the Great Silk Road,» Damirbek Bikulov said.

In turn, Chinese entrepreneurs expressed interest in the investment opportunities of Kyrgyzstan and confirmed their intention to strengthen bilateral relations and increase the level of interaction between the two countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/314542/
views: 144
Print
Related
Zhalyn Zheenaliev announces significant inflow of direct investment into country
Kyrgyzstanis have opportunity to get higher education in China
Kyrgyzstan plans to place Eurobonds on Chinese financial platforms
Investments in fixed capital in energy sector of Kyrgyzstan are growing — EEC
Kyrgyz-Iranian investment office will be opened in Bishkek – Economy Ministry
President Sadyr Japarov receives Ambassador of PRC Du Dewen
Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday
Sadyr Japarov participates in Investment Dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Korea
Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format
Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting
Popular
Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Japan to allocate 1.1 billion soms for airports of Kyrgyzstan Japan to allocate 1.1 billion soms for airports of Kyrgyzstan
Demand for skilled workers remains in labor market of Kyrgyzstan Demand for skilled workers remains in labor market of Kyrgyzstan
Colleagues from Japan visit Forensic Service of Kyrgyzstan Colleagues from Japan visit Forensic Service of Kyrgyzstan
18 December, Wednesday
11:15
Police agencies no longer able to register vehicles or issue driver's licenses Police agencies no longer able to register vehicles or...
11:05
Aigul Japarova attends opening of exhibition of sculptor Tamila Mamatova
10:54
Labor Minister visits Institution of Prosthetic and Orthopedic Products
10:38
Workers trapped in mine after gas leak rescued in Batken region
10:30
China invests $221 million in Kyrgyzstan for nine months
17 December, Tuesday
17:58
Security services detain foreigners for organizing illegal migration
17:45
Ban on cement import into Kyrgyzstan lifted