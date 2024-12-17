New Labor Code: No transfer of holidays falling on weekends

The Committee on Social Policy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has approved the draft of the new Labor Code in its second and third readings. The document introduces changes to the calendar of public holidays and workdays, as well as contains clarifications on wage payments.

To optimize work schedules, the status of certain public holidays is proposed to be revised. Defender of the Fatherland Day (February 23), People’s April Revolution Day (April 7), and Days of History and Commemoration of Ancestors (November 7-8) will remain public holidays but will become regular working days.

Non-working public holidays will be January 7 (Christmas), March 8 (International Women’s Day), March 21 (Nooruz), May 5 (Constitution Day of Kyrgyzstan), May 9 (Victory Day), August 31 (Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan), as well as the Islamic holidays Orozo Ait and Kurman Ait, dates of which are determined based on the lunar calendar.

In 2025, long holidays are planned for the New Year, spanning from January 1 to January 7. As for May holidays, the days off will last from May 1 to May 8, including Constitution Day (May 5) and Victory Day (May 9).

Lawmakers have canceled the practice of transfer of holidays that fall on weekends. From now on, holidays will be celebrated strictly according to the calendar.

The new Labor Code also contains a definition of hour rate wages, with the government set to develop a corresponding methodology. According to the draft, the standard workweek will be 40 hours for five-day working schedules and 36 hours for six-day schedules. Overtime pay will remain increased: the first two hours of a night shift (from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.) will be paid at 1.5 times the regular rate, while subsequent hours will be paid at double the rate.