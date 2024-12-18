Parliament passes draft Labor Code in second and third readings

Deputies adopted the draft Labor Code and the bill on its implementation in the second and third readings at a meeting of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

It is proposed to keep an employment contract, work record book, local regulations containing labor law standards in electronic form. In order to rationally use weekends and non-working holidays by employees, it is proposed to establish public holidays and non-working days in the republic.

The draft Labor Code provides for a simplification of the procedure for the terms of an employment contract, labor relations (conclusion of an employment contract in electronic form, local regulations containing labor law standards, keeping a digital work record book), a reduction in the number of public holidays and non-working days, the establishment of New Year and May holidays, abolition of the rule on the transfer of days off, establishment of special measures for quotas for jobs for people with disabilities, graduates of orphanages, etc.

During the discussion, MP Mederbek Aliev noted that it is necessary to consider the norm on reducing the working hours during abnormal heat.

MPs Gulsharkan Kultaeva, Aisuluu Mamashova raised the issue of salaries of personal assistants for children with disabilities.