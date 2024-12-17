11:40
Presidential scholarship awarded to 90 best students in Kyrgyzstan

The ceremony of awarding the presidential scholarship to 90 best students of higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan took place on December 16. The press service of the head of state reported.

The scholarships were presented by the President Sadyr Japarov. Speaking at the event, he noted that the presidential scholarship is not just an award, but a symbol of recognition of hard work and aspiration of students to become professionals. He emphasized the importance of supporting the youth aimed at developing the country and preserving the spiritual values of the people.

«Appreciating your knowledge, we invest in the future of our country. The state always supports young people devoted to their homeland, respecting its history and traditions. I place great hopes on the young people, who are eager to learn and change the world for the better,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Presidential scholarship in the amount of 60,000 soms was awarded to students for their achievements in studies and scientific activities. The head of state wished the scholarship recipients further success and professional achievements.
