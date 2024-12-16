10:02
State Insurance Organization to increase authorized capital by 150 million

The State Insurance Organization will increase its authorized capital by 150 million soms. The website of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange (KSE) reported.

A decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of shareholders of the State Insurance Organization OJSC to increase its authorized capital by 150 million soms. Thus, it will amount to 1.144 billion soms.

According to the KSE, 1.5 million ordinary registered shares with a par value of 100 soms each will be issued. The securities will be placed through a closed subscription, and their sole owner will be the Ministry of Finance.
