A fire broke out in Saimaluu-Tash school in Toguz-Toro district. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

It was brought under control at 10.28 p.m. Two departments of the district fire service were involved in the fire extinguishing.

Thanks to the prompt actions of the rescuers, the school canteen, built and commissioned in 2020, was not damaged by the fire.

With the help of local residents, firefighters took out books, desks and other school furniture.

The causes of the incident and material damage are being estimated.