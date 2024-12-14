Vikram Ruzahunov demands 61 million tenge in compensation from Kazakh police

Kyrgyz jazz musician Vikram Ruzahunov demanded 61 million tenge in compensation from Kazakhstan’s police for torture. Ulysmedia.kz reported.

The musician from the Kyrgyz Republic, who was tortured in a special detention center during the January 2022 events in Kazakhstan, filed a lawsuit against police officers of Kazakhstan.

The Karasai District Court of Almaty region considered the case on torture during the January 2022 events against police officers. Vikram Ruzahunov filed a civil lawsuit for 61 million tenge in material and moral compensation.

He wants six former police officers, who are currently on trial in the case on torture during Kantar, to compensate him for material and moral damages.

On January 9, 2022, social media and Kazakh TV channels showed a video, in which a man says that he came to Kazakhstan to participate in a rally in Almaty. It is said in the video that some people called the Kyrgyzstani on January 1 and offered to participate in the rally for $ 200. The man was identified as the head of a jazz orchestra from Bishkek Vikram Ruzakhunov.

Activists and journalists of Kyrgyzstan appealed to the authorities of the two countries with a request to release the detained musician and return him to his homeland. He crossed the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border on January 10 at 6.40 p.m.

«All my evidence in the video is false. Bruises and scratches appeared on January 7, it was a harsh detention with the use of force,» the musician told journalists after arrival in Bishkek.

Criminal cases have been initiated on the fact of detention and ill-treatment of Kyrgyzstanis Cholponbek Sydykov and Vikram Ruzakhunov.

Along with Vikram Ruzahunov, there are 22 other victims in the case, who survived torture after detention during the January 2022 events in Almaty.

Earlier, four police officers were detained as part of the criminal case on the torture of Kyrgyz musician Vikram Ruzahunov.