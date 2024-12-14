National Bank conducts second intervention for week, selling $51.7 million

The National Bank conducted second intervention for a week, selling $51.7 million. The bank’s website says.

The bank conducted another intervention in the foreign exchange market yesterday, December 13. The previous intervention took place on December 9.

It is known that the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic sold $20.5 million with settlements on the date of the transaction and $31.2 million on a date different from the date of the transaction.

In 2024, the bank entered the foreign exchange market 25 times. The volume of interventions since the beginning of the year amounted to $622.55 million.

Last year, the National Bank sold $655.72 million on the foreign exchange market.