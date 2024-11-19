Deputies of Parliament not to get official cars back: President rejects the idea

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has declined the proposal to return official vehicles to the deputies of the Parliament. It was announced during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on constitutional law, state structure, judicial, legal issues, and regulations.

The deputies rejected a bill proposing amendments to the Law «On the Status of a Deputy of the Parliament.» Previously, the president had returned the bill to Parliament with objections for reconsideration. However, the reconciliation group failed to reach a consensus.

Deputy Minister of Finance Zhibek Duisheeva explained that implementation of the law would have required purchasing additional vehicles and hiring more drivers. Funds for these purposes are not provided in the republican budget for 2025-2026.

Duisheeva reminded that, according to Article 86, Paragraph 3 of the Constitution, draft laws providing for an increase in expenses covered by the state budget are adopted by the Parliament after the Cabinet of Ministers determines the source of funding.

She also noted that in December 2021, Sadyr Japarov created a unified Presidential Affairs Office responsible for the logistical and financial support of the President, Parliament, Cabinet of Ministers, presidential administration, and the Jogorku Kenesh staff.

Based on the above, the head of state considered it inappropriate to return official cars to the deputies.

In 2021, Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on the optimization of the republican budget expenditures, according to which it was instructed to reduce the costs of maintaining deputies of the Parliament, reduce the staff positions of deputy ministers, prohibit the purchase of official cars at the expense of budget funds, and carry out major repairs of administrative buildings and office premises. In addition, it was proposed to impose a ban on business trips abroad at the expense of budgetary funds.