Six-story building for archive service under construction in Bishkek

A six-story building for the archive service is being constructed in Bishkek. The chairperson of the department Maria Alybaeva announced at the meeting of the Parliament.

She noted that 2024 was fruitful for new buildings. A total of six facilities for the storage of archival documents are being built across the country. Two of them have already been completed and put into operation.

In particular, two new buildings were opened in November in Talas region: Talas City State Archive and Bakai-Ata District State Archive.

Nuriya Kutnayeva, head of the Ministry of Digital Development, added that the ministry will purchase scanners for the archive service in 2025 on the instructions of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.