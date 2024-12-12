Kyrgyzstanis have opportunity to get higher education in China

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan will be able to get higher education in China, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

According to the ministry, a competitive selection for study in institutions of higher professional education in China for the 2025-2026 academic year has begun.

The State Committee of the People’s Republic of China for the Management of the Education Fund has allocated 17 government scholarships for Kyrgyzstanis for the next academic year for bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral and language internship programs.

To participate in the scholarship program, candidates have to register online on the portal for admission of citizens of Kyrgyzstan to study abroad https://student.edu.gov.kg .