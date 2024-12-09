President of Mongolia to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan

Mongolia’s President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan. The Kyrgyz Ambassador to Mongolia Aibek Artykbaev said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on international affairs, defense, security and migration.

The embassy plans to organize the visit in 2025.

Aibek Artykbaev told that, according to the National Statistical Committee, trade turnover between Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan from January to September 2024 amounted to $6,173 million. This is $3 million more than for the same period last year.

Confectionery, food, grain, vegetables and nuts are mainly exported from Kyrgyzstan to Mongolia.

Fertilizers and cashmere products are imported from Mongolia to Kyrgyzstan.