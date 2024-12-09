16:56
USD 86.80
EUR 91.85
RUB 0.85
English

President of Mongolia to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan

Mongolia’s President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan. The Kyrgyz Ambassador to Mongolia Aibek Artykbaev said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on international affairs, defense, security and migration.

The embassy plans to organize the visit in 2025.

Aibek Artykbaev told that, according to the National Statistical Committee, trade turnover between Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan from January to September 2024 amounted to $6,173 million. This is $3 million more than for the same period last year.

Confectionery, food, grain, vegetables and nuts are mainly exported from Kyrgyzstan to Mongolia.

Fertilizers and cashmere products are imported from Mongolia to Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/313595/
views: 144
Print
Related
Ethnic Kyrgyz in Mongolia ask to build school to learn their native language
Days of Kyrgyz Cinema to be held in Mongolia
Sadyr Japarov meets with leaders of Mongolia and Finland in New York
First Lady Aigul Japarova speaks at World Women's Forum in Ulaanbaatar
Sadyr Japarov meets with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh
Drug dealer wanted by Interpol of Mongolia detained in Bishkek
EAEU to start negotiations with Mongolia on temporary trade agreement
Sadyr Japarov makes statement following negotiations with Ilham Aliyev
State visit of Sadyr Japarov to Azerbaijan: 18 bilateral documents signed
Official meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Ilham Aliyev takes place in Baku
Popular
National Bank and NIBAF train over 300 specialists in Islamic banking National Bank and NIBAF train over 300 specialists in Islamic banking
Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks
Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday
Direct flights from Bishkek to Thailand launched Direct flights from Bishkek to Thailand launched
9 December, Monday
16:26
National Bank intends to strengthen measures against fraud in banking sector National Bank intends to strengthen measures against f...
16:14
Ethnic Kyrgyz in Mongolia ask to build school to learn their native language
15:58
Land allocated for construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
15:47
President of Mongolia to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan
15:29
Cabinet of Ministers again extends external management at Kum-Shagyl CJSC