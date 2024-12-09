16:57
Ethnic Kyrgyz in Mongolia ask to build school to learn their native language

Ethnic Kyrgyz in Mongolia ask to build a school to learn their native language. Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Mongolia, Aibek Artykbaev, announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on international affairs, defense, security and migration.

According to him, up to 12,000 Kyrgyz live in one of the regions of Mongolia — Bayan-Ulgii. The diplomat made two working visits to this area.

«I met with aksakals and discussed our culture and history. Residents asked to build a school to learn the Kyrgyz language and national culture. I believe that the Cabinet will fulfill this request,» Aibek Artykbaev said.

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan was opened in Ulaanbaatar in July last year. According to the head of the diplomatic institution, 21 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic are registered with the consulate to date. About 40 citizens of Kyrgyzstan come to Mongolia annually for seasonal work.
