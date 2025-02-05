State visit to China: Sadyr Japarov and First Lady arrive in Beijing

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in China for a state visit on February 4 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The head of state’s plane landed at Beijing Capital International Airport.

A formal reception was organized in honor of the arrival of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic: the national flags of the two countries were hung on the airport grounds, a carpet was laid out, and a guard of honor was lined up. The official welcoming ceremony was attended by Minister of Housing, Urban-Rural Development of the PRC Ni Hong and other officials. The President of the Kyrgyz Republic is accompanied by the First Lady.

According to the president’s press service, as part of the visit on February 5, Sadyr Japarov will hold talks with Xi Jinping, Premier of the State Council of the PRC Li Qiang, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji. It is expected that a number of intergovernmental agreements will be signed and a joint declaration will be adopted on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and China.

In addition, the President will take part in the opening ceremony of the IX Asian Winter Games in Harbin.