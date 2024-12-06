Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, on his birthday today, December 6. The press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Your personal contribution to strengthening the relations of alliance and strategic partnership between our states is highly appreciated in Russia.

We will continue to actively work together in the interests of further strengthening the entire range of bilateral ties, as well as developing integration processes in the Eurasian space and ensuring regional security.

I wish you health, prosperity, and success in your state activities for the benefit of the friendly people of the Kyrgyz Republic!» the congratulatory telegram says.