National Bank registers over 600 unauthorized transactions with VISA cards

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan registered over 600 unauthorized transactions involving cards of VISA international payment system in the third quarter of 2024. The bank’s materials say.

According to the National Bank, 643 unauthorized transactions with cards of the international payment system VISA Int., 70 unauthorized transactions with cards of the international payment system MasterCard and 16 unauthorized transactions with Elcard cards were registered during the specified period.

The bank received the data by analyzing the information transmitted by commercial banks as part of the periodic regulatory banking report on unauthorized transactions in settlement systems using payment cards.

The estimated amount of transactions was 10.13 million soms. This is 0.004 percent of the total volume of transactions with bank cards.

Commercial banks also informed the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic about recorded unauthorized transactions using foreign cards in the peripheral network in the amount of 36,900 soms.