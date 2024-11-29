Representative office of State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan opened in Moscow

A representative office of the State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan has been opened in Moscow. The press secretary of the company, Zhyldyz Bekbaeva, reported.

According to her, a representative of the company began receiving compatriots in the pavilion of Kyrgyzstan at VDNKh, providing consultations and assistance. Citizens are received on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In accordance with the decree of President Sadyr Japarov, Shared Construction mechanism began operating on April 15 of this year. It provides an opportunity for migrants working abroad to get a state mortgage.

More than 40,000 apartments are currently being built throughout the country.