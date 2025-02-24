19:05
Cabinet to allocate 35 billion soms to increase authorized capital of SMC

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan ordered to allocate significant funds for the implementation of the state housing program Menin Uyum and the repayment of obligations to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The corresponding order dated February 21, 2025 was signed by the Cabinet Chairman. Deputy Dastan Bekeshev reported on his Telegram channel.

The document instructs the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic, in agreement with the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament, to increase the revenue side of the republican budget for 2025 by 45,696.7 billion soms at the expense of the profit of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2024.

At least 35 billion soms of this amount will be used to increase the authorized capital of the State Mortgage Company (SMC) OJSC to finance the state program Menin Uyum. In addition, $9,596.6 million (at the exchange rate of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic on the date of payment) will be paid to the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic within the framework of obligations under the Guarantee Agreement with the EBRD.

The remaining funds after the said payments are made will be transferred to the stabilization fund of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Control over the execution of the order is assigned to the Department for Control over the Execution of Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers.
