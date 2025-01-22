16:56
Tumanbaev instructs Mortgage Company to build houses in several more cities

The head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev instructed the State Mortgage Company to build mortgage houses in several more cities and districts of the republic. The press service of the department reported.

According to it, Kanybek Tumanbaev also gave an order to carry out a number of measures to prevent involvement of employees of the state company in corruption.

The task of improving the professional level of the State Mortgage Company employees has also been set.

The head of the Presidential Affairs Department instructed to build mortgage houses in Talas, Kara-Balta, Tokmak, Sokuluk, Aidarken, Kemin, Kant and Issyk-Ata district.
