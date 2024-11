A 12-year-old boy found BEN 10 candies and a sweet spray in a bottle in a trash can in Iskra village, Chui region. He took the finds and brought them to school, where he treated his friends. As a result, eleven schoolchildren suffered from food poisoning, the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.

The boy’s classmates and friends, aged from 12 to 16, turned to the Tokmak City Hospital and were diagnosed with food poisoning. The victims received medical care, their condition is stable, they were sent home.

The Department of Internal Affairs ordered the appropriate examinations, the check is ongoing.