18-year-old guy selling drugs in Bishkek and Chui region detained

Officers detained an 18-year-old guy on suspicion of sale of drugs. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Officers of the State Service on Drug Control received information that some guy was selling synthetic drugs in the capital and Chui region via Telegram messenger.

18-year-old A.A. was identified and detained.

During the search, 16 briquettes wrapped in electrical tape were found in the guy’s briefcase. An examination showed that this was the synthetic drug Alpha PVP. In addition, the guy showed the places where he stashed the drugs.

A case has been opened under the article «Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The detainee was taken into custody. The police are identifying other participants in this crime.
