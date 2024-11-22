15:01
Man suspected of beating his disabled son and wife

A man who beat his son and wife has been detained in Tokmak. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to the police, a 52-year-old citizen filed a complaint with the District Department of Internal Affairs of Tokmak on October 28. She reported that her husband systematically beat her and their son, who has disability of group I. The woman asked to take measures within the framework of the law.

The fact was registered and a criminal case was opened for beating and torture.

The police detained the suspect, 55-year-old man, and placed him in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues.
