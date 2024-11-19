17:45
Remittances to Kyrgyzstan in September amounted to $284.8 million

The volume of remittances to Kyrgyzstan in September this year amounted to $284.8 million. The National Bank announced such data.

The main flow of money transfers was recorded from the CIS countries — $274.3 million. Remittances from non-CIS countries amounted to $10.5 million.

The volume of remittances to the Kyrgyz Republic in August 2024 was $293.8 million.

According to the results of September, the volume of remittances from the republic amounted to $35.6 million. At least $29.1 million was transferred to the CIS countries, and $6.5 million — to non-CIS countries.

Earlier it was reported that more than $1.5 billion was transferred from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in the first seven months of this year.
