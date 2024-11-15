School in Zhany-Barak village proposed to be named after Sadyr Japarov

President Sadyr Japarov took part in the opening of Zhany-Barak village in Osh region.

At the event, one of the local residents asked to name the educational institution after the head of state.

«The people have come up with an idea to name the school after you, if a new one is built in the village,» he said.

The head of state rejected the offer.

In May 2024, Sadyr Japarov, during a working visit to Osh region, launched the construction of a new village for resettlers from Barak exclave.

According to the general plan, the construction of the new Zhany-Barak village has begun on an area of ​​38 hectares. The general plan provides for the provision of land plots of 8 ares for the construction of residential buildings for 164 citizens, the construction of 101 new houses, as well as the allocation of plots to adult children of residents of the new village. It was planned that the construction of the houses would be completed by August 31.