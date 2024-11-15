Kyrgyzstan interested in project on laying cable line across Caspian Sea

Kyrgyzstan is interested in the project on laying a cable line across the Caspian Sea to enhance energy exchange. Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev told Trend news agency on the margins of COP29 in Baku.

«He emphasized the importance of energy cooperation within Central Asia, noting that the project on laying a cable line across the Caspian Sea is being actively coordinated between the three countries — Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. Kyrgyzstan, having strong ties with the energy systems of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, considers this project as a promising one, as it will improve energy exchange and solve the problems of energy supply in the region,» the media outlet reported.

«Central Asia today functions within the energy ring, and for us, Kyrgyzstan, this is extremely important, as we have established links with the Kazakh and Uzbek energy systems. We export and import electricity, which makes this project very promising for us,» Taalaibek Ibraev said.

The Kyrgyz Republic is also actively developing hydropower projects, he said. In particular, the Ministry of Energy is working on a major project to build Kambarata HPP 1 with a capacity of 1,860 megawatts, which will solve the water and energy problems not only of the republic, but also of its neighbors — Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. This project is already supported by the World Bank, and contractor selection for its implementation will begin next year.

«This megaproject will be an important step in solving water and energy problems for the three states. I think that next spring we will start announcing a tender for the selection of the contractor and project developer. Construction of the hydropower plant will begin immediately after that,» the official said.

Kyrgyzstan continues to develop small hydropower plants and renewable energy projects, including solar and wind farms, which will be built in different regions of the country, such as Issyk-Kul, Naryn and southern regions, he said. Currently, projects of solar plants with a total capacity of 1,500 megawatts are being actively developed and several companies have already planned their construction.

«We plan to start implementing one of these projects this year, and by the end of 2025 the first solar power plants will be launched. This is not only in the Issyk-Kul area, but also in other regions, including the south and north of the republic,» Taalaibek Ibraev said.