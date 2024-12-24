Control over rational use of energy resources to be tightened: Law signed

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed amendments to the Law «On Energy Saving». The document is aimed at the effective and rational use of energy resources.

It is noted that the amendments will allow for the organization of an energy survey of organizations, enterprises and buildings for the rational use of fuel and energy resources, as well as during the technological process, regardless of their form of ownership.

The law establishes the responsibility of local state administrations and local government bodies for the mandatory provision of efficient use of energy resources in buildings at their disposal, including through the use of highly efficient energy-consuming devices and equipment.

The amendment to Article 11, concerning fuel and energy metering, is aimed at introducing regulations on the mandatory provision of consumers with meters for electricity, natural gas and thermal energy provided by centralized heat supply systems to end consumers, and improving billing systems for all types of consumers. Metering of the entire volume of energy resources will be carried out in accordance with the procedure determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.