10:02
USD 87.00
EUR 90.64
RUB 0.85
English

Control over rational use of energy resources to be tightened: Law signed

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed amendments to the Law «On Energy Saving». The document is aimed at the effective and rational use of energy resources.

It is noted that the amendments will allow for the organization of an energy survey of organizations, enterprises and buildings for the rational use of fuel and energy resources, as well as during the technological process, regardless of their form of ownership.

The law establishes the responsibility of local state administrations and local government bodies for the mandatory provision of efficient use of energy resources in buildings at their disposal, including through the use of highly efficient energy-consuming devices and equipment.

The amendment to Article 11, concerning fuel and energy metering, is aimed at introducing regulations on the mandatory provision of consumers with meters for electricity, natural gas and thermal energy provided by centralized heat supply systems to end consumers, and improving billing systems for all types of consumers. Metering of the entire volume of energy resources will be carried out in accordance with the procedure determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.
link: https://24.kg/english/315175/
views: 120
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan interested in project on laying cable line across Caspian Sea
Rosatom expands cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in power industry and medicine
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
Sadyr Japarov calls on French company for joint construction of HPP
Sadyr Japarov meets with Vice President of Total Energies Renewables
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan plans to ban electric heating in winter
World Bank ready to finance major energy projects in Kyrgyzstan
Licenses of seven private energy companies revoked in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan declares emergency situation in energy sector
Sabyrbek Sultanbekov resigns from post of Deputy Minister of Energy
Popular
Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR
Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe
Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list
Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption
24 December, Tuesday
10:00
Aibek Dzhunushaliev presents draft budget of Bishkek for 2025 Aibek Dzhunushaliev presents draft budget of Bishkek fo...
09:29
Farmer service center opened in Naryn region
09:17
Control over rational use of energy resources to be tightened: Law signed
23 December, Monday
18:00
Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China
17:41
Police explain detention of Azattyk journalists
17:28
Kubanychbek Ysabekov appointed Deputy Chairman of Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan
17:17
Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank
17:09
Transport tax should be abolished, Tax Service Chairman believes