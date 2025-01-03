16:51
USD 87.00
EUR 90.63
RUB 0.79
English

Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan increases size of its stake in NENK

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan has increased the size of its stake in the National Electric Networks of Kyrgyzstan OJSC (NENK). The website of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange says.

Before the change, the share of the Ministry of Finance in the authorized capital was 7,123,539,266 ordinary registered shares (33.33 percent). Its value was estimated at 11,788,788 billion soms.

Since December 25, this share has increased to 34.26 percent. The price of the share package is 500 million soms.

Previously, the Ministry of Finance planned to double funding for the energy sector in 2024 (by 40.7 billion soms).
link: https://24.kg/english/315984/
views: 131
Print
Related
Investments in fixed capital in energy sector of Kyrgyzstan are growing — EEC
Kyrgyzstan interested in project on laying cable line across Caspian Sea
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan sign protocol in energy sector
Akylbek Japarov: Kyrgyzstan's energy sector is “experiencing period of revival"
Energy sector of Kyrgyzstan discussed at forum in Vienna
Energy specialists' salaries increased by 10 percent - Taalaibek Ibraev
Akylbek Japarov meets with heads of energy companies of France and UAE
Kambarata HPP 1 construction project presented at forum in Tashkent
Construction of first wind farm in Kyrgyzstan to begin in 2025
Blackouts to continue in Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov names reason
Popular
President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan
Plane crash at Muan airport in South Korea: What is known Plane crash at Muan airport in South Korea: What is known
President of Kyrgyzstan appoints new director of SCNS Anti-Terrorism Center President of Kyrgyzstan appoints new director of SCNS Anti-Terrorism Center
Celebrating New Year on Ala-Too Square: Festive program for December 31 Celebrating New Year on Ala-Too Square: Festive program for December 31
3 January, Friday
15:58
Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan increases size of its stake in NENK Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan increases size of it...
14:38
Central market in Osh city to be closed from January 20
14:35
Bishkek should transfer some of its passenger buses to Tokmak and Balykchy
14:32
Another state-owned bank, Kylym Bank, established in Kyrgyzstan
14:26
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev denies rumors of premature end to his presidential term