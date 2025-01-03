Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan increases size of its stake in NENK

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan has increased the size of its stake in the National Electric Networks of Kyrgyzstan OJSC (NENK). The website of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange says.

Before the change, the share of the Ministry of Finance in the authorized capital was 7,123,539,266 ordinary registered shares (33.33 percent). Its value was estimated at 11,788,788 billion soms.

Since December 25, this share has increased to 34.26 percent. The price of the share package is 500 million soms.

Previously, the Ministry of Finance planned to double funding for the energy sector in 2024 (by 40.7 billion soms).