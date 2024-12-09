16:56
Investments in fixed capital in energy sector of Kyrgyzstan are growing — EEC

Investments in fixed capital in the energy sector of Kyrgyzstan are growing. Such conclusions are contained in the review of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Over the past five years, the volume of investments in fixed capital in the energy sector of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union as a whole has grown to $24.5 billion. The growth was ensured thanks to Russia, where investments increased by $4.4 billion between 2019 and 2023.

Investments in fixed capital also grew in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan — by $380 million and $98 million, respectively. A twofold increase was recorded in Kyrgyzstan.

A decrease in this indicator was observed in Armenia and Belarus.
link: https://24.kg/english/313584/
views: 156
