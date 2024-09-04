15:39
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Kyrgyz wrestler Samagan Ormonov wins bronze at U20 World Championship

Kyrgyzstani Samagan Ormonov won a bronze medal at the U20 World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship, which is taking place in Spain.

In the 130-kilogram weight category, he defeated an athlete from the Czech Republic, but then lost to an Iranian, who reached the final. Thus, the Kyrgyzstani had a chance to win a medal.

In the consolation tournament, Samagan Ormonov defeated Mazaim Mardanov from Azerbaijan and Aramayis Harutyunyan from Armenia.

Another Kyrgyzstani, Asan Zhanyshov, won a gold medal in the 87-kilogram weight category.
link: https://24.kg/english/303998/
views: 131
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani Asan Zhanyshov wins gold at U20 World Wrestling Championship
World Youth Wrestling Championships: Team of Kyrgyzstan takes 3rd place
World Youth Wrestling Championships: Another Kyrgyzstani wins gold
World Youth Wrestling Championships: Kursantbek Isakov wins gold
World Youth Wrestling Championship: Kyrgyzstanis win silver and bronze
World Youth Wrestling Championship: Kyrgyzstani Kutman Kalbaev reaches finals
Women's wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan among top 3 countries of 2024 Olympics
Meerim Zhumanazarova - youngest 2024 Olympics medalist among Kyrgyzstanis
Olympics in Paris: Aisuluu Tynybekova to fight for bronze
Olympics 2024: Wrestler Bekzat Almaz uulu loses fight for bronze
Popular
New "White House" opened in Bishkek New "White House" opened in Bishkek
Kamchybek Tashiev invites Kyrgyzstanis to visit new "White House" Kamchybek Tashiev invites Kyrgyzstanis to visit new "White House"
Presidents of foreign countries congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day Presidents of foreign countries congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day
President awards companies, Nurdan Oruntayev for construction of White House President awards companies, Nurdan Oruntayev for construction of White House
4 September, Wednesday
15:36
Policeman awarded for saving woman from her husband with knife in Naryn Policeman awarded for saving woman from her husband wit...
15:28
MP proposes community service for throwing garbage in wrong place
15:25
Kyrgyzaltyn opens store for sale of gold bars
14:45
Main office of Kulikovsky confectionery house in Bishkek searched
14:27
What should Russian citizen do when arriving in Kyrgyzstan for the first time