Kyrgyz wrestler Samagan Ormonov wins bronze at U20 World Championship

Kyrgyzstani Samagan Ormonov won a bronze medal at the U20 World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship, which is taking place in Spain.

In the 130-kilogram weight category, he defeated an athlete from the Czech Republic, but then lost to an Iranian, who reached the final. Thus, the Kyrgyzstani had a chance to win a medal.

In the consolation tournament, Samagan Ormonov defeated Mazaim Mardanov from Azerbaijan and Aramayis Harutyunyan from Armenia.

Another Kyrgyzstani, Asan Zhanyshov, won a gold medal in the 87-kilogram weight category.