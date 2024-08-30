40 industrial and 60 social facilities opened in Kyrgyzstan

At least 40 industrial and 60 social facilities were opened simultaneously in Kyrgyzstan with the participation of the President as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region. The press service of the head of state reported.

Their opening ceremony took place online. Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the efforts of the country’s leadership to increase the budget and create economic conditions have yielded positive results. Tax legislation has been simplified, favorable conditions have been created for entrepreneurs.

«We have started implementation of large projects, such as Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower station, the construction of which was postponed for various reasons for many years, and China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, which provides access to the sea. These infrastructure projects will undoubtedly give a powerful impetus to the development of the country,» the head of state noted.