Kyrgyzstan to launch 100 industrial and social facilities

«Opening of new industrial and social facilities as part of the construction of 100 facilities by the 100th anniversary of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region is a historically significant event for us,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said, speaking at the opening of Terek-Tash clinker plant in Kemin district of Chui region.

The head of state recalled that at the end of 2023 he signed a decree «On the celebration of the 100th anniversary of formation of Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region.» The executive authorities were given relevant instructions.

«As part of these instructions, today we are opening a number of facilities in the real sector and the social sphere, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, with which modern Kyrgyzstan began. We are attending the opening of Terek-Tash cement plant in Kemin district. Along with its opening, we will witness the opening of other facilities, such as Isfayram-1 small hydropower station in Kadamdzhai, Kurak-Tektir in Nookat, Kara-Bulak trade and logistics zone in At-Bashi, a meat processing plant, Min-Bulak building materials plant in Naryn, Junda oil refinery in Zhaiyl district, a gold bar plant in Kara-Balta, an oil refinery in Suzak, a gold recovery plant in Chatkal and other enterprises in the regions of the country,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

New schools, additional school buildings, kindergartens, and gyms will also be opened, which will please our children. The President emphasized that the enterprises will create new jobs and make a significant contribution to economic growth, improving the quality of life of the people and raising the technological level of the country.

Today we are not just opening new plants and factories, but we are celebrating the beginning of a new era that will ensure the independence of our industry. Sadyr Japarov

«A simple example: Terek-Tash cement plant and construction materials manufacturing enterprises will create a reliable basis for housing provision. Such revival in the construction sector is a positive signal for attracting investment. Agricultural processing enterprises, in addition to strengthening the country’s food security, will provide opportunities to increase exports,» the head of state said.

«We should sharply reduce electricity imports, having significant hydropower potential. We must properly use the water resources given by nature and increase electricity production to provide for our people. We hope that electricity exports will be added to our export list in the coming years,» the President said.

He noted that the average growth of the gross domestic product over the past three years has not fallen below 7 percent. It reached 8.7 percent from January to July 2024, and the GDP amounted to 677 billion soms. The country’s budget has also demonstrated significant growth, doubling over the past three years. It was 247.7 billion soms in 2020, and in 2023 — 577.2 billion soms. The head of state is sure that by the end of 2024, Kyrgyzstan will exceed the 650 billion soms mark.

To ensure the country’s sustainable development in the long term, an ambitious goal is set — to reach a GDP of $30 billion by 2030 (at the current dollar exchange rate — about 2,550 trillion soms).