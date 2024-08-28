18:09
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Tax revenues from cryptocurrency mining decrease in first half of 2024

Tax revenues to the country’s budget from cryptocurrency mining in the first seven months of 2024 decreased by 29.7 percent, compared to the same period last year. Data from the Ministry of Finance say.

Companies specializing in cryptocurrency mining paid 31 million soms in the first seven months of this year. The volume of payments for seven months of 2023 was 44.2 million soms.

According to the results of 2023, about 93.7 million soms were actually transferred to the budget in the form of cryptocurrency mining tax, which is 9.4 times more than the approved plan.

The cryptocurrency mining tax rate is 10 percent of the payment for the electricity used, it also includes VAT and sales tax.
link: https://24.kg/english/303353/
views: 172
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan closes chapter of license system of taxation on trade
Association of Cryptoeconomics and Artificial Intelligence established in KR
Calculation of income tax planned to be changed in Kyrgyzstan
Several illegal cryptocurrency mining farms detected in Osh region
Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm discovered in Issyk-Ata district
President Sadyr Japarov names large taxpayers
Number of cryptocurrency mining farms increases in Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Energy Minister: About 25 crypto mining farms registered in Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan comments on energy supplies to crypto miners
Cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan import electricity - Taalaibek Ibraev
Popular
U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks
U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system
U.S. imposes sanctions on 400 companies, including one from Kyrgyzstan U.S. imposes sanctions on 400 companies, including one from Kyrgyzstan
Contraband cargo detained at Manas airport Contraband cargo detained at Manas airport
28 August, Wednesday
17:44
Foreigners illegally open health center in Osh and treat citizens Foreigners illegally open health center in Osh and trea...
17:36
Border Service names reason for long queues at border with Uzbekistan
17:22
Сheck of citizens for monkeypox continues at airports
16:14
Apartment prices continue to grow in Bishkek
16:06
Ak-Maral resort in Issyk-Kul region transferred to Customs Service