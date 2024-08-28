Tax revenues from cryptocurrency mining decrease in first half of 2024

Tax revenues to the country’s budget from cryptocurrency mining in the first seven months of 2024 decreased by 29.7 percent, compared to the same period last year. Data from the Ministry of Finance say.

Companies specializing in cryptocurrency mining paid 31 million soms in the first seven months of this year. The volume of payments for seven months of 2023 was 44.2 million soms.

According to the results of 2023, about 93.7 million soms were actually transferred to the budget in the form of cryptocurrency mining tax, which is 9.4 times more than the approved plan.

The cryptocurrency mining tax rate is 10 percent of the payment for the electricity used, it also includes VAT and sales tax.