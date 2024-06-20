Entrance fee to Rukh Ordo center in Cholpon-Ata reduced by 150 soms

On the instructions of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, the entrance fee to the cultural tourist center Rukh Ordo was reduced to 350 soms. Spokesman for the head of state Askat Alagozov posted on Facebook.

According to him, when the center was private, people paid 500 soms for entry. After it was transferred to the balance of the state, people began to resent the high fee, and Sadyr Japarov decided to reduce it.

«Perhaps, someone will say that the entrance could have been free. However, we should remember: funds are needed to maintain the center,» Askat Alagozov posted.