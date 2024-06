Zhenishbek Asankulov was appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in the city of Almaty with a consular district that includes the territories of Shymkent city, Almaty, Zhetisu, Zhambyl, Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions of Kazakhstan. The presidential press service reported.

The corresponding decree was signed by the head of state Sadyr Japarov. Zhenishbek Asankulov replaced Nazarali Aripov. Previously, he was relieved of his post of Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Almaty.