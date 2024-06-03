16:33
100 multi-storey buildings tested for earthquake resistance in Bishkek

At least 100 multi-storey buildings in Bishkek have been tested for earthquake resistance. Deputy Director of the State Agency of Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services, Talant Imanakun uulu, said at a briefing.

He recalled that the Interdepartmental Commission for checking the earthquake resistance of buildings was established in May 2023.

«There are about 300 buildings under construction in Bishkek, 100 of which in all districts have been checked. To avoid corruption, the commission independently selected objects. At first, the houses behind the Southern highway were checked. The commission was of the opinion that all the facilities were being built in accordance with the regulatory rules,» he said.

Talant Imanakun uulu recalled that there are several stages of construction. First, the design is approved, then an expert examination is conducted, and then the building is included in the register of objects under construction.

He told that Lira program is used in the design.

«It calculates the seismological condition of the building. In addition, there is a controlling body — the State Architecture Supervision. All construction objects are commissioned in five stages (from zero cycle to completion of construction),» he said.

Kanat Kanbolotov, director of the State Institute of Earthquake Resistant Construction and Engineering Design, explained that calculations through Lira program are made before construction begins, when the project is developed.

«The project is made through the program, data on seismicity are entered there, as well as on soils, building design. And it does the calculations. For example, reinforcement is added, concrete class is increased. Then the designer works, taking into account the program’s calculations. Based on this, the project is made. After completion, the object passes the state expert examination,» he said.
