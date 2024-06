Boxer from Kyrgyzstan Munarbek Seyitbek uulu secured a berth at the Olympic Games in Paris (France). The Boxing Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

At a tournament in Bangkok (Thailand), Munarbek Seyitbek uulu in the weight category up to 57 kilograms reached the semi-finals, where he lost to a Ukrainian athlete.

He competed for participation in the Games with an opponent from India. The Kyrgyzstani turned out to be stronger — 5:0.

At least 15 athletes from the Kyrgyz Republic will participate in the Olympics in Paris.