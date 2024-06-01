21:12
USD 87.70
EUR 95.02
RUB 0.97
English

SCNS stops illegal import of goods from EAEU countries

The fact of illegal import of goods and materials from the EAEU countries has been suppressed. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, an attempt to illegally import goods and materials from the EAEU states to Kyrgyzstan without paying mandatory taxes was stopped in Talas region.

Thus, on May 31, two Mercedes-Benz Atego trucks were detained at Chon-Kapka — Avtodorozhny checkpoint. During their inspection, a large cargo of textile products and other goods worth more than 20 million soms was discovered without the appropriate documents.

Investigative and operational measures, aimed at identifying accomplices of this unlawful act and determining the amount of damage in the form of non-payment of mandatory taxes and other deductions, are carried out.
link: https://24.kg/english/295604/
views: 204
Print
Related
Smuggled clothes from Uzbekistan detained in Batken region
Smuggled goods from Uzbekistan detained in Batken region
Smuggler detained in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Attempt to smuggle drinks and sunflower seeds from Uzbekistan prevented
Smuggling of eight Honda cars into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan leads in EAEU in terms of real wage growth
EAEU to start negotiations with Mongolia on temporary trade agreement
Trust in practice, not on paper: What Sadyr Japarov spoke about in Moscow
Sadyr Japarov to take part in Victory Parade and EAEU summit in Moscow
Smuggling of jewelry worth 1.5 million soms prevented at Osh airport
Popular
Rosatom prepares pre-feasibility studies for NPPs for Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan Rosatom prepares pre-feasibility studies for NPPs for Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan
Foreigner detained for drug trafficking in Vostok village Foreigner detained for drug trafficking in Vostok village
Man wanted by Interpol of Mongolia for raping teenager detained in Bishkek Man wanted by Interpol of Mongolia for raping teenager detained in Bishkek
Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan
1 June, Saturday
18:33
Kyrgyzstani wins fight at ACA 176 MMA tournament in Ufa Kyrgyzstani wins fight at ACA 176 MMA tournament in Ufa
18:01
SCNS stops illegal import of goods from EAEU countries
17:50
Sadyr Japarov responds to OCCRP, Temirov Live and Kloop investigation
17:10
Passenger bus burns down in Almaty region
11:25
Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek