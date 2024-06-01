SCNS stops illegal import of goods from EAEU countries

The fact of illegal import of goods and materials from the EAEU countries has been suppressed. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, an attempt to illegally import goods and materials from the EAEU states to Kyrgyzstan without paying mandatory taxes was stopped in Talas region.

Thus, on May 31, two Mercedes-Benz Atego trucks were detained at Chon-Kapka — Avtodorozhny checkpoint. During their inspection, a large cargo of textile products and other goods worth more than 20 million soms was discovered without the appropriate documents.

Investigative and operational measures, aimed at identifying accomplices of this unlawful act and determining the amount of damage in the form of non-payment of mandatory taxes and other deductions, are carried out.