Former U.S. President Donald Trump found guilty in criminal case

A New York jury on May 30 found Trump guilty of falsifying business records to conceal a payment to former porn actress Stormy Daniels that threatened the success of Trump’s 2016 election campaign. This is the first case in the history of the United States, when the former President of the country is found guilty of a crime. A number of foreign media reported about it.

Photo Reuters. Donald Trump

Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of the charge. Each of the 34 cases of false reporting can be punished by imprisonment. The punishment will be determined by a Judge Juan Merchan at a special session to be held on July 11.

After leaving the courtroom, Trump told reporters that the jury’s verdict was «far from the end.» «We’re going to keep fighting, we’re going to fight to the end, and we’re going to win, because our country has gone to hell,» the former president said.

The trial of the Republican lasted a month and a half. Prosecutors accused Donald Trump of having, shortly before the 2016 election, instructed his lawyer Michael Cohen to pay $130,000 to Stormy Daniels so that she would not disclose information about an intimate relationship with the Republican in 2006.

The court hearing will be held on July 11, just a few days before the Republican Party convention in Milwaukee, at which Donald Trump should be officially announced as a candidate for the U.S. presidency.

Meanwhile, lawyers and experts are at a loss as to what decision the court will make. Most of them note that the maximum penalty that Donald Trump faces is four years in prison. However, there are those who remind that the indictment contains 34 counts, which means that four years of imprisonment can be imposed for each of them and the Republican can be sent to prison for 136 years. As Kommersant.ru writes, «one way or another, U.S. President Donald Trump will be able to become President of the United States even with a prison term».

As some American media noted, after the verdict, Donald Trump’s donation page crashed due to the huge number of requests. His ratings soared and donations increased significantly.