Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, as part of a working trip to Osh region, got acquainted with the progress of construction of a bypass road around Uzgen city. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Construction of two large bridges is nearing completion now — 77.25 meters long on Zhazy river and 197.45 meters long on Karadarya river.

At least 300 people and 92 pieces of equipment are actively working on the remaining sections of the road, the total length of which is 13,491 meters.

Akylbek Japarov also got acquainted with the activities of the plant for the production of coal briquettes in Aravan district.

The plant employs 15 people. The enterprise’s capacity is 130,000 tons per year.