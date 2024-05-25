Preparations for Olympic Games in Paris discussed in Bishkek

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov chaired a meeting of the Organizing Committee for the preparation of athletes for the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

To date, 13 Kyrgyz athletes will participate in the Games, and a number of more tickets to the Games are expected to be received. It was noted that financial resources are allocated according to the approved schedule.

Current issues in the framework of preparing athletes for the Olympic Games were discussed, including issues of accreditation, equipping of the national team, preparatory training camps, medical care and organizational work.

Edil Baisalov noted the importance of high-quality preparation for the upcoming Games, emphasizing that the state, for its part, provides appropriate support and full assistance to the athletes.