Preparations for Olympic Games in Paris discussed in Bishkek

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov chaired a meeting of the Organizing Committee for the preparation of athletes for the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.
To date, 13 Kyrgyz athletes will participate in the Games, and a number of more tickets to the Games are expected to be received. It was noted that financial resources are allocated according to the approved schedule.
Edil Baisalov noted the importance of high-quality preparation for the upcoming Games, emphasizing that the state, for its part, provides appropriate support and full assistance to the athletes.