16:20
USD 87.96
EUR 95.21
RUB 0.97
English

Preparations for Olympic Games in Paris discussed in Bishkek

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov chaired a meeting of the Organizing Committee for the preparation of athletes for the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

To date, 13 Kyrgyz athletes will participate in the Games, and a number of more tickets to the Games are expected to be received. It was noted that financial resources are allocated according to the approved schedule.

Current issues in the framework of preparing athletes for the Olympic Games were discussed, including issues of accreditation, equipping of the national team, preparatory training camps, medical care and organizational work.

Edil Baisalov noted the importance of high-quality preparation for the upcoming Games, emphasizing that the state, for its part, provides appropriate support and full assistance to the athletes.
link: https://24.kg/english/295023/
views: 170
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani Ilya Tyapkin removed from list of Olympic Games participants
Two more Kyrgyzstan’s athletes to participate in 2024 Olympics
Olympics 2024: Women's freestyle wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan formed
Kyrgyzstani Ayaal Lazarev secures berth at 2024 Olympics
Meerim Zhumanazarova secures berth at the Olympics in Paris
Wrestler Ernazar Akmataliev secures berth at Olympics in Paris
Wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Bekzat Almaz uulu secures berth at Olympic Games
FIFA referee from Kyrgyzstan to officiate football matches at Olympics in Paris
Olympics 2024: Kyrgyzstan plans to secure 30 berths
IOC approves flag and anthem for neutral athletes at 2024 Olympics
Popular
Moody's improves outlook on Kyrgyzstan's credit ratings Moody's improves outlook on Kyrgyzstan's credit ratings
Passengers and employees evacuated again from Manas airport in Bishkek Passengers and employees evacuated again from Manas airport in Bishkek
Citizens of Pakistan try to illegally cross Kyrgyz-Kazakh border Citizens of Pakistan try to illegally cross Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
Brawl with foreigners: Three more suspects detained Brawl with foreigners: Three more suspects detained
25 May, Saturday
15:02
Sadyr Japarov has lunch with students of Akylman presidential lyceum Sadyr Japarov has lunch with students of Akylman presi...
14:17
Preparations for Olympic Games in Paris discussed in Bishkek
13:01
National Commission proposes to fine those who do not speak Kyrgyz language
10:22
Employees of Natural Resources Ministry seize another golden eagle
10:16
Kyrgyzstan exports 2.11 tons of gold in January - March